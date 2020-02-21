NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Northampton man has been found guilty on charges that he tried to kill his daughter.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 37-year-old Christopher Conley was convicted Friday on charges including attempted murder, assault and battery on a child by means of a dangerous weapon (opiates) and assault and battery on a child causing substantial bodily injury.
The charges stem from an incident dating back to April 2015.
Carey said that Conley was convicted after he injected "Liquid Plumr into his then-7-year-old daughter’s cecostomy tube, used to help empty the bowels, after which he overdosed her on pain medication."
The daughter had to have over six feet of her intestines removed during a seven hour surgery. One-third of her bladder was then also removed during a subsequent surgery.
The jury deliberated for a little over one day following the 11 day trial.
“The child got some justice today,” said Northwestern Child Abuse Unit Chief ADA Linda Pisano, who tried the case with First Assistant District Attorney Steve Gagne.
Sentencing is scheduled for Monday morning.
