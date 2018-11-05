NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Election day is Tuesday and for many people, making a plan to vote means hopping in the car and driving to the polls.
One Northampton man is hoping to make that trip dozens of times to help others.
David Santos is using his Volkswagen to help others complete their civic duty.
“I felt like I hadn't done enough to help and I thought this would be a good practical way to really hopefully make a difference," Santos said.
The Northampton real estate agent is taking election day off and is offering to drive voters to the polls
"The level of voter suppression in gerrymandering around the country, I wanted to counteract that in some small way," Santos explained.
Santos said that his flexible schedule allows him to offer rides to the polls like other ride-sharing companies.
"People have to work, they don't have transportation, so taking the sort of privilege that I have been trying to use it for good is something that I like to do," Santos noted.
Similar to those other ride-sharing companies, Santos' rides are free.
"There's no charge for the service. People have died for the right, people continue to die for the right to vote, and if I can send some kind of example for my own son and just my neighbors and my friends and I have to think that's just a positive thing," Santos added.
Even if no one calls him, Santos hopes the gesture sends a message about the importance of voting in every election, not just presidential ones.
"Hopefully this election will see greater turnout and people will realize how important it is to vote and as we've seen in some elections how close some of the vote tallies can be, every vote matters," Santos said.
Santos will be offering rides to Northampton voters and surrounding communities.
