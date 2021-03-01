NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Northampton man will be spending time in jail for a 2020 crash that seriously injured another man.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 26-year-old Christopher Durham pleaded guilty Monday to several charges, including leaving the scene of personal injury, leaving the scene of property damage, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, and driving on a suspended license.
Authorities said that in the early morning hours of June 20, 2020, Durham crashed into a PVTA bus stop in downtown Northampton, seriously injuring a 62-year-old man who was sleeping inside.
Durham then led police on a high-speed chase before being caught hours later in Hampden County by Mass. State Police.
“While the victim in this case is still continuing to recover from significant injuries caused by Durham, we are fortunate that this was not a case that ended up in a fatality...The Commonwealth would like to thank the victim in this case for having the courage on scene while in significant pain to provide a statement to the police which helped secure Durham’s apprehension and also a conviction in this case," said Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Andrew Covington in a statement.
During Monday's plea hearing, Durham was sentenced to two years in jail.
Carey noted that Durham is still facing charges related to the 2020 incident in Worcester and Hampden Counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.