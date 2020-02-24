NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Northampton man was sentenced on Monday after a jury found him guilty of trying to kill his daughter.
The judge called Christopher Conley’s actions horrid and went above the standard sentencing guidelines, sending the 37-year-old to prison for up to 18 years.
Western Mass News was in Hampshire County Superior Court this morning as Conley - handcuffed and wearing a suit - was brought in.
Just three days before, a jury found Conley guilty of attempted murder, assault and battery on a child by means of a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery on a child causing substantial bodily injury.
"We were incredibly happy that the jury saw fit to hand down some justice for the victim in this case," said Northwestern Child Abuse Unit Chief A.D.A. Linda Pisano.
Conley's case dates back to 2015 when court documents said he injected Liquid-Plumr drain cleaner into his then-seven year old daughters c-tube, which flushes waste from the intestine.
Conley claimed he did it to put her out of her misery as she battled an undisclosed serious illness, but his daughter did not die and had to go through a seven hour surgery to remove six feet of her intestine.
She also had another surgery to remove one third of her bladder.
Pisano called Conley's actions barbaric and described the many lifelong physical, emotional, and mental trauma his daughter must endure as a result of his attempts to kill her.
"There was nothing easy or painless about the way he tried to end his daughter’s life. Almost every condition that [victim] suffered, when in her biological parents care, expect for the damage caused by the defendant on April 15, 2015, disappeared when she was no longer in their care. [Victim] was tested and determined to not have mitochondrial disease, hypoglycemia, allergies, seizures, migraines, or elevated cholesterol, nor does [victim] need feeding tubes, a picc line, braces, or wheelchairs and she definitely does not suffer from fatigue. In the words of her adoptive mother 'I wish I had her energy and stamina,'" Pisano said.
Judge Richard Carey said the defendant’s actions called for a "drastic upward departure from the Massachusetts sentencing guidelines" and sentenced Conley to 16 to 18 years in prison.
"I am grateful to Judge Carey for his thoughtful consideration of the case and the sentence he handed down," Pisano noted.
Christopher’s wife, Julie, is also facing charges. She was indicted on four counts of assault and battery on a child permitting substantial bodily injury. Her trial is scheduled for next month.
