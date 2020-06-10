NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A lawn sign meant to bring unity in a time of turmoil was stolen outside a home in Northampton.
Western Mass News spoke to the homeowner about the message he's trying to spread.
“We have more in common than anything, regardless of who we are,” Billy Park said.
A lawn sign with the image of two men hugging -- one wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and the other wearing a “Black Lives Matter” logo -- disappeared last weekend from Park’s property in Northampton.
He spoke with Western Mass News about what he did in response.
“Someone really wanted the sign, and maybe more people will want it, so I printed 100 copies of it,” he said.
The sign depicts the most unlikely people to hug and is based off of two people with opposing views coming together at a rally.
Park collaborated with artist Jamar Piere to bring this image to life.
In light of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, Park said the message of unity is what he is trying to spread here in western Mass and across the country.
“Find humanity in the people you disagree with, that's the hardest thing to do,” he said. “We have more in common than anything, regardless of who we are.”
In addition to the lawn signs, Park has also built this box outside of his home and encourages anyone who is walking by to open the door and take a postcard with that same image.
“Inside are buttons, also has that sign so people can have a postcard and send it to other people they may be having a beef with to remind them to reach out all over this country to come together,” he said.
Park said he dedicated both projects to getting the message out that people are stronger together rather than alone.
“Anyway I can get my message out, for us to find humanity and people we disagree with, I am up for doing anything I can possibly do,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.