NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Northampton is now mandating masks in indoor public spaces for everyone five years and old. Masks, however, will not be mandated for private workspaces. This is the first city here in western Mass. to bring back a mask mandate.
This decision was controversial in the city. Many people speaking out both for and against the mandate in a nearly three-hour board of health meeting Monday evening.
“We just have to do as much as we can,” Northampton resident Johnny Sierra said.
The city of Northampton becoming the first city or town in western Mass. to bring back the indoor mask mandate from earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I just had a conversation a few days ago that maybe I should start wearing a mask even if they’re not asking you to,” Northampton resident Chris Sanborn said.
The Board of Health approved a mask mandate for indoor public spaces for those five and older, excluding private workplaces.
The state of Massachusetts does not have any mask mandates, nor is there a national mandate. But the CDC is recommending even those vaccinated mask up indoors.
Tensions were high in Monday’s meeting. The city’s decision was controversial among the public.
A representative of the Three County Fair, James Przypek, said he fears the fair may be canceled with the new indoor mask mandate in place.
“Individuals have had the option to get vaccinated for months or wear a mask for months; we ask you not take the right of individuals away to make their own choices,” Przypek said.
Others agree saying the city should follow the state’s lead and not make its own regulations.
“We have masks available a box of them some customers wear them some do not. I think it should be up to every individual business if they want to require them or not it’s needed for the survival of businesses and the economy.”
However, there were a number of people in favor of the mandate saying with the Delta variant on the rise time is of the essence.
“We are only in moderate transmission, but that is why it’s a vital time to take action before the transmission spikes up.”
All employees and customers will have to mask up in stores. At restaurants, you need to wear a mask unless you’re eating or drinking.
