NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials in Northampton have updated their recently-issued mask order for the city.
On Thursday, the Northampton Board of Health voted that masks will be required for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, when in certain indoor and outdoor spaces and setting including, but not limited to:
- All public-facing indoor spaces
- Indoor workplaces
- Common areas of multi-unit buildings
- Outdoor public events where you can't socially distance
- Off-field seating areas for players of outdoor team sports
- Food service employees who are serving customers outside
The changes are on top of the original mask order that was issued on August 9 that requires wearing a mask in public indoor spaces.
City officials said Friday that the number of COVID-19 cases in Northampton has risen substantially since that first order went into effect - from a 14-day incidence rate of 3.9 case per day per 100,000 to 12 cases per day per 100,000.
"This represents a significant increase in the frequency at which COVID-19 is spreading in our community, just in the past few weeks," officials explained in a statement.
Residents are being encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at regularly scheduled clinics if they are eligible.
