SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Starting Thursday, the mandatory policies and procedures for wearing face masks and face coverings in public places in the city of Northampton will be rescinded.
According to the press release from the City of Northampton Public Health Department, there are many considerations behind the City of Northampton Board of Health COVID-19 Mandatory Policies and Procedures for Wearing of Face Masks or Other Faces Coverings in Public Places repeal, including the decline in case numbers in the city and across the state.
According to the press release, face coverings and face masks are considered optional outdoors in places where at least six feet of social distancing can be maintained, including public parks and bike paths. This also includes specific circumstances such as eating or drinking in a restaurant and receiving dental care.
Face coverings and face masks will be a continued requirement for scenarios such as waiting in line outside of stores and restaurants, when using public or shared transportation and when physical distancing of at least six feet cannot be maintained outdoors, according to the press release.
For more information on the face mask revoking, contact the Northampton Health Department healthdept@northamptonma.gov or at (413) 587-1219.
