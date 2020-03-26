NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Narkewicz is now isolated at home and continuing to work remotely, where his office said in a statement "he hopes to make a full recovery from the virus."
The mayor's office explained that he began to experience flu-like and cold symptoms on Monday and those symptoms got worse into Tuesday.
Narkewicz consulted with health officials and it was recommended that he be tested because of a contact investigation that revealed possible exposures. He was notified Thursday morning by officials at Cooley Dickinson Hospital that his test was positive for COVID-19.
"Mayor Narkewicz is resting comfortably at home and is in strict isolation from his wife and youngest daughter, who are both non-symptomatic and are now both in home quarantine for 14 days," the mayor's office added in a statement.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
