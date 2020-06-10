NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Across the country, protesters have been chanting and demanding the defunding of police departments.
The question remains of what that actually means for police and what issues would arise if Massachusetts police departments were to defund the men and women in blue.
“It seems to be a rallying cry,” said Jeff Farnsworth, president of the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association.
Farnsworth said defunding a police department simply won’t work.
“The notion of defunding law enforcement is just crazy,” he said. “Can you imagine living in a community should something happen, who do you call? Somebody is breaking into your house at night or someone is speeding past your front yard when your kids are playing, just a myriad of things.”
Farnsworth explained defunding can be damaging to a society and even to law enforcement.
“How can you not have policing? I mean, the last time something was defunded was our mental health system,” he said. “Funding was reduced tremendously, and that put a huge strain on other segments of our society, and particularly law enforcement.”
In Northampton, Mayor David Narkewicz proposed a revised budget that would take away more than $19,000 from police.
A document written by Narkewicz obtained by Western Mass News reads in part:
“I am submitting this revised substitute order for the FY2021 general fund budget which would change the original $193,579 or 2.88% increase to a decrease of $19,066 or -0.28% in the Northampton Police Department budget over the current FY2020 budget.”
That's a proposed change of more than $210,000.
Northampton Police Chief Jodie Kasper issued a statement on the proposed cuts stating:
“The revised FY21 police budget includes a cut to the funding for our vehicles. We normally purchase five vehicles per year, and with the revised budget, we would be purchasing only two vehicles. This means we will be retaining older vehicles with higher mileage and increased maintenance costs.”
Farnsworth said as a society, now is the time to come together and not let the actions of the Minneapolis police officers be the defining moment for law enforcement across the nation.
“We are just unbelievable looking at the incident that sparked all this. It’s jaw dropping,” he said. “My friend said this, and I would reiterate that nobody hates a bad cop more than a good cop, and that’s definitely the case.”
