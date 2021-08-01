NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A meet and greet with Northampton mayoral candidate, Shanna Fishel was held Sunday on the front lawn of the Forbes Library.
This event gave the community a chance to meet Fishel, as well as her campaign staff, supporters, and volunteers.
Fishel told Western Mass News the impact of the January 6th insurrection rattled her and she feels that it's time for her to step up and bring her leadership abilities to the town.
The more I spoke to friends and families and constituents and leaders in the community. my resolve to win this race and speak to the voiceless and the disenfranchised has strengthened and is more confident than ever that I am going to win this race," she said.
She said one of her top priorities right now is addressing the empty storefronts and housing on Main Street and Downtown Northampton. The mayoral election will take place in November.
