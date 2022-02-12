NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Community members in Northampton gathered to voice their concerns over a proposed animal control facility in a residential neighborhood.
“This is my backyard, this is my retirement, this is my property value,” said Christine Clark of Northampton.
On Saturday, Northampton residents voiced their concerns to city officials about a proposed animal control facility at the former Moose Lodge on Cooke Avenue.
“It abuts conservation land and wetlands, and my condo is 240 feet from the proposed site,” Clark told us.
Christine Clark, who lives nearby, is concerned the facility would disrupt her quiet neighborhood.
“Because it is a very dark, quiet, wonderful area that is used by people for their own conservation, for their own activity,” said Clark. “There is not one dog kennel that is in a residential area, and this is the third time we have gone to bat, fighting this proposal to be put into a residential area.”
The proposal will be presented during Thursday's city council meeting, however, Clark hopes the land will go untouched.
“That the parking lot is reserved for all of us residents to use, to park our cars, to access the conservation land,” she told us. “Being here during COVID, this parking lot has been filled every day, every day there are people here utilizing the land we so much love.”
A spokesperson for the Northampton Mayor’s Office told us that she will be presented with the topics covered during Saturday's meeting.
We reached out to Northampton City Council member Stan Moulton for comment regarding today's meeting and he tells us in part:
"We heard a number of concerns expressed about the impact on the neighborhood's quality of life, including from people who live closest to the site, as well as users of the nearby conservation area. I also have heard from several other residents who support use of that site for an animal control facility, which the city has identified as a need. I will carefully consider all that testimony, as well as a study done for the city about noise mitigation, as the City Council begins discussing the proposal to buy the property at its Feb. 17 meeting. I encourage residents with an interest in the project to address the City Council during the public comment period at the beginning of Thursday's meeting."
