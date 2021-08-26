NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Northampton police officer, who was hospitalized following a high-speed crash on Route 66, is now speaking out for the first time since the accident.

“I didn’t expect the car to go into my lane of travel,” said Northampton Police Officer Matthew Knowlton.

Knowlton was on-duty late Saturday night on January 30 when his cruiser was struck by an oncoming car going 70 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone.

“I checked myself for injuries, didn’t feel my leg at first, but eventually, I called dispatch and I radioed in my location and cut myself out because the seatbelt was stuck,” Knowlton explained.

He told Western Mass News that everything happened so suddenly and he knew he needed to act fast for the safety of all. After getting himself out the severely damaged cruiser, he assisted the driver of the other vehicle.

“My concern was that she was severely injured by the severity of the accident,” Knowlton added.

Thanks to his heroic action, both he and the driver were able to get out of the cars. Following the crash, Knowlton sustained a broken leg and underwent multiple surgeries.

+2 Driver who struck Northampton police officer, reaches plea agreement NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A woman charged in connection to a crash that left a Northampton police officer "badly injured" has reached a p…

“I’m just grateful this didn’t end my career. I could have been hit worse or even killed,” Knowlton noted.

For the last six months, he has been in physical therapy and last week, he returned back to the Northampton Police Department for the first time since the accident.

“Injuries like this remind you to be grateful for the things you have in your life,” Knowlton said.

As for the road ahead, Knowlton plans to be back out patrolling sometime in December.

“I will be on desk duties until I am cleared from my doctor…It all depends on how my legs heal and if I’m able to run. I have to be able to run first,” Knowlton explained.

Meantime, the driver of the other vehicle, 26-year-old Maleaha Aquadro, who was charged in connection to the crash pleaded guilty back in July to reckless operation of a vehicle and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

In court, Knowlton said he forgave Aquadro and said it’s miracle they were both standing in front of the judge.

“The biggest thing from this is drunk driving doesn’t affect just you, it affects yourself family, it effects other people’s lives,” Knowlton said.