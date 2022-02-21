NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A boy is safe after falling down an embankment thanks to the quick actions of a Northampton police officer.
Authorities said that Officer Garrett Wojcicki was patrolling in Florence around 12 p.m. Monday when he saw a juvenile male mistakenly ride his bike off the edge of the Pine Street bridge.
"Officer Wojcicki immediately assisted the juvenile out of the river bank and pulled the young male and his bike back up the 15’ embankment," Northampton Police explained, adding that Wojcicki provided first aid once he got the boy to the sidewalk.
The boy's mother was contacted and went to the scene.
Emergency crews transported the boy to an area hospital for evaluation of non-life threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.