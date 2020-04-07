NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- These new regulations were put into place by the Northampton Board of Health, impacting all grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
This includes grocery stores, such as Stop & Shop that will be under these new regulations.
First, there will now be a cap the number of customers allowed inside at one time.
It all depends on the size of the building.
Stores that are less than 24,000 square feet can have no more than 10 customers at once, while there can be up to 100 people in stores that are greater than 24,000 square feet.
Shoppers in Northampton will also see other changes.
The board of health said stores must limit entrances to a single door and exits to another while having an employee counting people going in and out.
On top of that, they said stores should mark the floors at six-foot intervals at all cashiers lines.
Aisles can be one way while having an employee monitoring it.
For cleaning and sanitizing, all stores must have customers wash their hands or use hand sanitizer at their entrances.
Gloves can also be provided, along with disinfectant wipes at entrances for customers to use for shopping carts or baskets and self-checkout and card readers must be disinfected between customers by store employees.
One last note, the board of health said all stores must install a plastic covering at all cash registers by Saturday.
