Northampton officials investigating cause of early-morning house fire.

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials are looking into the cause of a fire that broke out early Saturday morning.
Northampton Police Chief Kasper tells us that members of the Northampton Fire Department, as well as the Northampton Police Department, were called to 22 Finn Street around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a structure fire.
Northampton Police officer Sullivan was the first one on scene, and observed four foot-high flames located on the front porch of the house.
To prevent any further damage to the house, Officer Sullivan acted quickly, using the fire extinguisher in her cruiser to douse the flames.
It is unclear if anyone was home at the time the fire had occurred.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Northampton Fire Department.
