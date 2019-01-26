Northampton officials investigating cause of fire at building on Bridge Road.

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials are still investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a building on Bridge Road Friday afternoon.
Northampton Police Chief Kasper tells us that officials from the Northampton Police Department and Northampton Fire Rescue were called to the former Northampton Rehab and Nursing home building, which is located at 737 Bridge Road, just after 2:30 p.m. for a report of a structure fire.
When officials arrived on scene, they located the fire inside the building, and worked quickly to douse the flames.
Chief Kasper states the building did not suffer any significant damage, and Northampton Police detectives and members of the Northampton Police Department's Crime Scene Unit were also called in to investigate.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
