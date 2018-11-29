NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Northampton Fire officials are investigating an early-morning fire that occurred at a three-story apartment building on Masonic Street.
Northampton Fire Chief Dwayne Nichols tells us that they were called to 32 Masonic Street around 6 a.m.
"Our first arriving crews found fire coming out of the second floor window," Chief Nichols tells us. "It quickly extended up the second floor."
The entire apartment window was blown out with soot from the flames creeping up the brick.
Only that one unit suffered fire damage.
How much is uncertain as are the amounts of people.
Chief Nichols cannot put a specific timeframe on when people can return to their homes or work, but he is saying sometime this morning.
The street was closed for a period of time as crews doused the flames, but has since reopened.
No injuries have been reported yet.
Chief Nelson of the Amherst Fire Department tells us that they were called in to assist the Northampton Fire Department around 6:15 this morning.
In addition to an engine, they also brought an ambulance to the scene.
The Easthampton Fire Department was also called in to assist.
In a statement sent to Western Mass News, Jennifer Mieth of the Department of Fire Services says that they are sending a K9 to the scene of the fire.
The commercial building is located just a few blocks away from Smith College.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
