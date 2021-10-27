NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- City officials held a meeting Wednesday night to go through the broadband marketing study report, taking a step closer to bringing broadband internet to Northampton.
According to Mayor David Narkewicz’s office, those who oversaw the study saw how the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of highspeed internet in the city whether it be for school, work or tele-health services.
Come Nov. 2, voters in Northampton will have the chance to vote "yes" or "no" to question one on their ballots, which, if passed, would greenlight the creation of a municipal light plant. City officials said that this would be a necessary step towards creating a city-owned network to provide broadband services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.