NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Northampton is set to host another demonstration tomorrow - protesting the murder of George Floyd.
This will be the second demonstration in the city this week.
During the last demonstration, Northampton’s Police Chief Jody Kasper took a knee with the protesters, sharing in their outrage over what happened to gorge Floyd.
Given the rising outrage and tension across the country, she said there will be an additional police presence at Saturday's demonstration.
"The protest Monday was different from the protests that we’ve had in Northampton before," Kasper explained.
Kasper told Western Mass News the demonstration earlier this week yielded some damage to their station, however, in preparing for the upcoming demonstration on Saturday, she said she has not requested help from the National Guard.
"We have a lot of mutual aid partners that we can reach out to in short order. I mean whether it’s an event like this or even an event that, maybe the city gets really busy and we have a lot of calls, we can easily call our mutual aid partners," Kasper explained.
Saturday's protest will take place in front of the Northampton Police Department, and the social media event page currently has 15,000 people marked as “attending."
An organizer on the page has called for the event to remain peaceful and
Kasper told us she understands their outrage over the murder of George Floyd.
"Mr. Floyd’s death and just the history of systemic racism in our country, we want to work together with our community members to address those issues and you know, evolve as a system," Kasper noted.
Amid calls for police departments across the country to review their use of force policies, Kasper said she followed a list of 8 criteria.
"One that was missing I think, from our use of force policy that probably should be added is direct guidance for an officer who might be witnessing excessive force and the duty to step in," Kasper explained.
Kasper also said officers intervening in excessive force scenarios is outlined in another part of the department’s policy, but feels it needs to be reinstated in the use of force text.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.