NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- School play areas and parks and recreations facilities in Northampton have been ordered closed by city officials.
This order, issued Saturday and takes effect immediately, closes play structures, basketball courts, skate parks, and any activities at these locations where people continue to gather against existing social distancing orders.
“The very best way to protect ourselves and our families from this illness is to follow the statewide advisory urging everyone to stay home except for essential tasks, which include essential jobs that can’t be done at home, urgent medical appointments, grocery shopping or visits to the pharmacy...When people are out among other people, it is crucial that they practice both social distancing and frequent, adequate, hand washing. It is perfectly fine to go outside for exercise, as long as social distancing practices are maintained," said Northampton health director Merridith O’Leary.
The order includes the following areas:
- Bridge Street School play area
- Jackson Street School play area
- Leeds School play area
- Ryan Road School play area
- JFK Middle School play area
- Northampton High School play area
- Agnes Fox Park
- Arcanum Field
- Ellerbrook Field
- Florence Fields
- Lampron Park
- Maines Field
- Look Park (Order does not apply to employees on-site to feed and care for zoo animals)
- Pulaski Park
- Sheldon Field
- Veteran’s Field
The city explained that the order does not include play structures at private residential properties where the structure is not used in common between or among different household units, nor is it intended to close multi-use paths at the locations listed or to close open fields where proper social distancing can be maintained.
