NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—Police in Northampton arrested a man found parked at a car dealership with multiple catalytic converters in his backseat early Friday morning.
This comes after the theft of this auto part from nearly two dozen school busses in Agawam.
Police have not linked the suspect in Friday morning’s arrest in Northampton to any other recent catalytic converter theft, his record before this is clean.
We’re getting you answers on how law enforcement is teaming up locally to stop these crimes.
Police told Western Mass News they are concerned about how widespread the thefts are in New England.
“There were significant reports of thefts of rims and catalytic converters, and so he had been conducting regular property checks,” an attorney in the court proceedings said.
In Northampton district court...prosecutors say the rise in thefts of catalytic converters was what led city police to check out Lia Honda on King St. early Friday morning.
There, police say they found a suspicious vehicle. Kyle Wilder, 27 of Bernardston was inside. Prosecutors at his arraignment say Wilder claimed he was sleeping.
But it was what else was in the car, that law enforcement said raised suspicion.
“Three catalytic converters in the back seat. There was also a pipe cutter in the rear passenger compartment. They found two car jacks that were muddy and stuffed with dirt located in the trunk of the vehicle,” an attorney in the court proceedings said.
Wilder, who has worked as a mechanic, as revealed in court, is charged with receiving stolen property among other charges.
“There’s been an uptick in the city and in the region,” Victor Caputo, Captain of Operations for the Northampton Police Department.
Caputo told us this type of crime is on the rise, as people seek to sell the stolen parts, which are coated in precious metals, for scrap.
Police have not linked this Northampton case to any of the other recent thefts, like the 22 minibusses that were damaged earlier this week impacting transportation for special need students in Agawam and West Springfield.
But Caputo said that doesn’t mean Northampton isn’t comparing notes with other jurisdictions.
“We actually have a detective assigned to the thefts and he’s working with other partners and law enforcement agencies throughout the region,” Caputo said.
Western Mass News asked Caputo if officers are also going to scrap yards, where the market exists for the precious metals.
He said that they have been working with scrapyards
“It is a regional effort right now to figure out where these are going and who stealing them,” Caputo said.
Caputo told Western Mass News that people can protect their cars by parking them in well-lit areas with surveillance cameras, but he is also asking people to keep their eyes peeled
“If you see something at a place or hear some power tools running you know when they normally wouldn’t be, give the police a call,” Caputo said.
Wilder was released on his own recognizance.
Meantime in Agawam, the early childhood programs are expecting not to have buses again on Monday for their students with special needs.
