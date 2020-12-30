NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The last holiday of 2020 is nearing, and it's going to be a call for celebration as the world welcomes in 2021. COVID-19 has forced many New Year's Eve events to cancel, but that's not the case for a popular first-night party in western Mass.
It's almost time to ring in the new year, and in Northampton, this usually means the annual First Night Celebration that typically brings in more than 10,000 people a year since 1985.
"Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, and to be safe, we're not doing that this year," said the executive director of the Northampton Arts Council, Brian Foote.
Now things are taking a virtual turn.
Foote, who helps organize the event, told Western Mass News the city had to adjust to no in-person entertainment.
"We've been without a lot this year, and it's mostly human interaction and community, and what we thought was that the show must go on," he said. "So we're hoping that everyone tunes in and feels connected once again."
Audiences will be able to watch all of the performances from their homes Thursday for 12 hours straight, starting at noon.
All of the exciting shows, fireworks, and the ball raising will be broadcast on local Northampton cable channels and streamed online on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch.
"Have it on in the background on Thursday. You know, see what's going on, be part of your celebration at home while socially distant, and feel connected to everybody," Foote added.
It's also free! They aren't charging for tickets this year. But to help make the show happen, they ask for donations in exchange for Northampton-themed merch, like masks and socks.
Like many things in 2020, the pandemic changed yet another tradition and chance to gather, but Foote said he's hopeful to be together again next year.
"We're hoping that because we had to cut back on costs this year," he said. "We're going to go full tilt for 2022 and have a massive celebration next year."
Click here to watch the event from the comfort of your home.
