NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man was arrested after his vehicle struck a house in Northampton.
On Monday, around 3 p.m., officers responded to Bates St. for a report of a vehicle that struck a house. Officers arrived and located an Audi Sedan in the road with heavy front end damage.
The driver was on scene and said that he failed to negotiate the intersection at Day Avenue. It was unclear if the collision was due to driver error or a mechanical malfunction with the car.
The driver was identified as Rafael Orlando Santaella, 26, of Springfield.
Officers determined that the license plate belonged to another vehicle and had been attached to his vehicle. The car was not registered or insured and needed to be towed.
Officers located a knife in the vehicle. Santaella was also found to have a loaded firearm tucked into his pants.
He was arrested and charged with:
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License, second offense
- Possession of Ammunition without an FID card, subsequent offense
- Possession of a Firearm in a Felony
- Carrying a Dangerous Weapon
- Improper Storage of a Firearm
- Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
- Number Plate Violation to Conceal ID
- Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle
- Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle
Santaella was arraigned Tuesday morning.
