NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Around 2 a.m. Saturday, Northampton Police assisted State Police in a pursuit on I-91.
Officers located the car in Northampton, continuing pursuit to the area of Lasell Avenue. The driver then fled on foot.
Officers located a handgun and packaged narcotics, in the abandoned car.
Police and the Hadley K-9 Unit searched the area and found a 24-year-old male from Holyoke who was then taken into custody.
The 24-year-old male is facing the following charges:
1. Trafficking a Class A Substance
2. Trafficking a Class B Substance
3. Carry a loaded Firearm without a license (3rd Offense)
4. Possess Ammunition without an FID (Subsequent Offense)
5. Possess a Large Capacity Firearm in a Vehicle
6. Possess a Large Capacity Feeding Device
7. Possess a Large Capacity Feeding Device
8. Possess a Large Capacity Firearm in Commission of a Felony
9. Failure to Stop for Police
10. Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle
11. Unregistered Operation of a Motor Vehicle
12. Uninsured Operation of a Motor Vehicle
13. Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.