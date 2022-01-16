NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Around 2 a.m. Saturday, Northampton Police assisted State Police in a pursuit on I-91.

Officers located the car in Northampton, continuing  pursuit to the area of Lasell Avenue. The driver then fled on foot.

Officers located a handgun and packaged narcotics, in the abandoned car. 

Police and the Hadley K-9 Unit searched the area and found a 24-year-old male from Holyoke who was then taken into custody.

The 24-year-old male is facing the following charges: 

1. Trafficking a Class A Substance

2. Trafficking a Class B Substance

3. Carry a loaded Firearm without a license (3rd Offense)

4. Possess Ammunition without an FID (Subsequent Offense)

5. Possess a Large Capacity Firearm in a Vehicle

6. Possess a Large Capacity Feeding Device

7. Possess a Large Capacity Feeding Device

8. Possess a Large Capacity Firearm in Commission of a Felony

9. Failure to Stop for Police

10. Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

11. Unregistered Operation of a Motor Vehicle

12. Uninsured Operation of a Motor Vehicle

13. Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

