NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Northampton Police has announced how the budget cuts will affect their ranks going forward.
The city council recently voted to reduce the police budget by ten percent in light of police brutality instances across the country.
Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper wrote a lengthy post on the department’s Facebook page, explaining the ten percent budget reduction equates to five officer jobs cut.
Kasper wrote on Facebook that more than $475,000 is now gone from the personnel budget.
Kasper claimed five officer positions are being cut. She says one was a vacant position, one was an employee who was set to attend the academy, two were employees who are currently in the academy, and a recent officer resignation won’t be filled.
Also, according to Kasper, the school resource officer - or SRO - will be pulled from the district and placed on a patrol unit.
“It was our plan to discuss it on our upcoming meeting, to have a discussion and a vote on whether to retain the position at the school,” said Lonnie Kaufman with the Northampton School Committee.
Western Mass News spoke by phone with Kaufman. He claimed the school committee received a letter from the chief, informing them of the change.
School security, Kaufman said, will still be a topic they discuss at the next meeting.
“That will be the first time that we’ve had an opportunity, as a school committee, to discuss how we are going to…what impact this will have on the school district and what response we might have in terms of maintaining some of the necessary, you know, safety requirements if you will,” Kaufman explained.
For parents who are interested in learning more, Kaufman suggested they attend the next school committee meeting.
