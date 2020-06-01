NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Protesters took their message to the Police Department in Northampton today.
It’s all in honor of George Floyd who died after a Minneapolis police officer had his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes.
During the protest, many protesters chanted to police officers to take a knee.
Many of them did that to show they understand the pain the country is going through.
“I definitely support people and stand with them in what we're going through right now,” said Chief Jody Kasper. “This is a difficult time for our country. George Floyd and the loss of his life was completely unnecessary, and it’s hard for all of us to watch. And I think that the protesters wanted to make sure we shared in that sentiment.”
Kasper expressed her grief for Floyd. She said she understands why people are outraged.
During the protest, Kasper and her officers were asked to take a knee, and she did exactly that.
“I think we can all feel what's going on in our country right now,” she said. “This is just -- it’s painful. That’s where we are. We have the same concerns that many of the protesters have.”
The Northampton Police Department was vandalized during Monday’s protest. There was a smashed door window and the windshield of a cruiser, and messages protesters wrote on the building and in the parking lot.
The chief said there were no arrests made.
“A little bit of property damage versus any protesters or us getting hurt is not worth it right now,” she said. “And I think we understand people's rage and why people are angry, so some chalk on our building is something we can take care of.”
One protester held up a sign that said, “White silence is violence.”
She feels as though she has to do her part in talking about the issues that face our country.
“If you're a white person right now and you're not talking about police brutality, then you're fully complicit in the dehumanization and murder of black people everywhere in America,” protester Ashley Ginzburg said.
She said there is another protest planned this Saturday.
