NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Retail marijuana has been on sale since November.
With that comes a possible increase in the number of people driving under the influence of marijuana.
Matt Montini has been a police officer for five years, but, for two of those, he has worked as one of three of the Northampton's D.R.E., which stands for Drug Recognition Expert.
A D.R.E. typically comes into play when someone is arrested for operating under the influence, typically by another officer.
"The officer sees," Officer Montini tells us. "Some level of impairment in an operator, but doesn't see the traditional signs of alcohol intoxication, such as the odor of alcohol and the glossy and bloodshot eyes."
Matt tells Western Mass News that, since retail marijuana went on sale, they haven't seen a drastic increase in OUIs.
"You can find somebody who's," continued Officer Montini. "Operating under the influence any time of the day, and, any day of the week, I would say it probably picks up a little bit in the evening hours. People going out to bars and to-and-from bars and things like that."
How do police detect impaired drivers?
To find out, we joined Officer Montini for a few hours.
"In the course of driving around and being on patrol," stated Officer Montini. "We're watching the traffic around us and looking for anything they're doing that may be a moving violation or anything that could be an indicator that the operator of the vehicle is impaired."
Officer Montini says that can include anything, ranging from unnecessary braking to driving unusually slow.
"Being under the influence of alcohol or," says Officer Montini. "Really any drug, impairs your ability to divide your attention and do multiple things at once, so you're getting in your car, you're starting it, you're putting it into gear, you're focusing on getting out of the parking space, and maneuvering the parking lot, and one of the things that can get forgotten is turning your headlights on."
That's something we saw a lot this night.
"The car two cars up," said Officer Montini. "The second one in front of us doesn't have any headlights on."
That alone is a reason for Officer Montini to pull over the driver.
The people inside the car immediately knew why.
"Hi, sorry," the driver told Officer Montin. "I just realized my lights were off."
Officer Montini says they knew they made a mistake, but they were willing to do a sobriety test.
"Go ahead and stand with your feet and toes together," Officer Montini told the driver. "Just like mine are, and your hands down by your side, alright? Look at my pen. Follow it as it moves, only with your eyes."
Officer Montini is looking at his pupils, because it gives officers some sort of a road map of what category of drugs someone may be impaired by.
It's then followed by having the man walk in a straight line.
"From that starting position," stated Officer Montini. "Take nine to ten steps, counting each one out loud."
The man is then asked to raise whichever foot is more comfortable for him, and hold it six inches off the ground while counting out loud.
"One one thousand," stated the driver. "Two one thousand. Three one thousand."
"I want you to count down from seventy-three to sixty-two," said Officer Montini.
The man was ultimately cleared since he showed no signs of being under the influence, and Officer Montini continued his patrol, which includes staking out in densely-populated areas and looking for speeders, as well as running plates.
Soon after, another car is spotted and pulled over for not having their lights on, but this person is released with just a warning.
"There was a van up here that was," Officer Montini tells us. "Driving with no lights on as it was driving up the street."
The common theme, which Officer Montini says is dangerous at night, and reiterates that it may be just one sign that they're driving under the influence.
Given his experience, Officer Montini tells Western Mass News that he feels like the law needs to catch up and impose stronger sanctions on drivers under the influence of drugs.
"Operating under the influence of drugs has been," continued Officer Montini. "There for quite some time as well. Unfortunately, under the law, that charge doesn't carry as much weight in terms of license suspensions and sanctions that the RMV suggests."
Officer Montini has a message for those who decide to operate under the influence.
"Just realize that," stated Officer Montini. "They're putting everybody on the road at risk, including themselves and their passengers, and stay home if you want to do stuff like that."-
