NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Northampton Police Department has implemented a new tool to monitor speeding in the city.
According to police, these traffic radar recorders have been set up in various locations based on requests by residents for more speed monitoring.
They record the speed of passing vehicles and documents traffic patterns and times where speeding is a problem.
That information will then be used to alert police where and when more traffic enforcement needs to be conducted.
