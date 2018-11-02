NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating an armed robbery reported at a Northampton convenience store.
Northampton Police told Western Mass News that Sam's Food Store on Pine Street was robbed just before 6 p.m. Friday.
A gun was reported shown during the incident, but no injuries were reported.
The two male suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of money in what is believed to be a Chevrolet Equinox.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northampton Police at (413) 587-1100.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
