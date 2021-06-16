NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Northampton Police are investigating after graffiti was found along a city street.
They say that Tuesday evening, a group of about 40 people marched from Veterans Field to Main Street.
According to police, the group's message was to abolish police. They said during this march, some of the participants spray painted the roadway and city sidewalks.
The suspects have not yet been identified.
Police noted that crews from Northampton D.P.W. will be cleaning up the graffiti on Wednesday.
