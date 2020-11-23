NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Northamtpon are investigating after a 'swatting' incident took place Monday.
Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper said that just before 2 p.m. Monday, police were called to a residence in the area of West Street and Belmont Avenue for a report was shot.
"The caller claimed to have a firearm and would shoot anyone who came to the residence," Kasper explained.
Investigators made contact with those inside the residence and it was determined that everyone was safe and that they seem to have a been a victim of a 'swatting' call, which Kasper explained is a tactic used to deceive emergency dispatchers so police and other emergency services respond to someone else's address.
Northampton Police, Northampton Fire, Mass. State Police, and Smith College Public Safety all responded to the scene.
