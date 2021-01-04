NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A teenager reported missing out of Northampton has been found.
Zoey Rane Lobello, 16, of Florence, was reported missing Saturday morning. She had been last seen Saturday morning around 7:30 a.m.
She has been found safe and unharmed, and she is now with her family.
Massachusetts State Police reported Monday afternoon that Lobello has been located by Northampton Police. They also thanked the Wilmington Police and the public for their assistance.
