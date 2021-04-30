NORTHAMPTON, MA(WGGB/WSHM)-- Police arrested a man after finding several catalytic converters and tools in his vehicle early Friday morning.
According to Northampton police, officers conducted a property check of Lia Honda on King Street around 2:30 a.m. where they observed a suspicious vehicle in the lot.
When they approached the vehicle they found a man laying down in the front seat.
After further investigation, officers found several catalytic converters and tools in the back seat of the vehicle.
As a result, a 27-year-old man from Bernardston was placed under arrest.
Police departments all over New England have been experiencing thefts of catalytic converters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.