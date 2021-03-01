NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Northampton police made an arrest Sunday night after a traffic stop turned into a foot chase.
According to police, officers conducted a traffic stop on Hatfield Street during the 3-11 shift.
The driver of the vehicle, who was known to have an active arrest warrant, took off running through the neighborhood when he was stopped.
After an extensive search, and with the help of Massachusetts State Police and several residents of Blackberry Lane, the male suspect was located in a backyard and taken into custody.
Northampton police would like to thank State Police K-9 Cesar and the vigilant residents in the area who called 9-1-1 to provide information that led to the arrest.
