NORTHAMPTON, (WGGB/WSHM) --- Northampton police say they are investigating multiple reports of break-ins in the downtown area.
Chief Jody Kasper tells us there will be an increased presence of police while investigators process the crime scenes.
This is in the area of Main Street.
Police reported the break-ins around 9:30 a.m. Saturday around the time when businesses are starting to open up for 'Small Business Saturday.'
Western Mass News has a crew in the downtown area now and we do see Crime Scene Services working.
No immediate word yet on the locations of these break-ins.
We will continue to follow this story and as soon as more details become available we'll provide an update.
Stay with Western Mass News on-air and online for the latest details.
