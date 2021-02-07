noho officer released baystate

(Northampton Police Department Photo)

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Northampton Officer Matthew Knowlton was released from Baystate Hospital Sunday.

Officer Knowlton was released from Baystate Hospital Sunday afternoon after he sustained serious injuries in a motor vehicle accident in Northampton on January 30.

(Northampton Police Department Photo)

According to Northampton Police, Officer Knowlton still has a long road to recovery but they are happy to see him head home.

Hospital staff and law enforcement agencies showed their support and helped escort Officer Knowlton out.

Officer Knowlton underwent two surgeries. He was injured in a crash on Rocky Hill Road. The other driver is facing criminal charges.

