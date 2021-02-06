NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Northampton police officer was injured after a motor vehicle accident Saturday night.
Northampton Officer Knowlton has undergone two surgeries. He was injured in a crash on Rocky Hill Road Saturday night.
Officer Knowlton is still in the hospital and according to Northampton officers he is in good spirits.
Officials said, around 11:30 p.m., Officer Knowlton was driving westbound on Route 66 when he noticed a car going 70 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone.
As the vehicle got closer, the driver crossed the yellow lines and hit his cruiser as he attempted to avoid the accident.
Officer Knowlton, with a broken leg, cut himself out of his seatbelt and climbed out of the driver's side window to help the other driver, who was identified at Maleaha Aquadro, 25, of Florence.
She was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered serious injuries.
Aquadro was also transported to Baystate Hospital.
According to officials, members of the Northampton accident reconstruction team returned to the location of the accident to accurately document the scene.
Aquadro was charged with reckless assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, civil infractions of speeding, marked lanes violation, and a seatbelt violation.
According to officials, the cause of the accident remains under investigation.
