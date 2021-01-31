NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Northampton police officer was injured after a motor vehicle accident Saturday night.
Northampton Officer Knowlton was injured in a crash on Rocky Hill Road Saturday night.
Officials said, around 11:30 p.m., Officer Knowlton was driving westbound on Route 66 when he noticed a car going 70 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone.
As the vehicle got closer, the driver crossed the yellow lines and hit his cruiser as he attempted to avoid the accident.
Officer Knowlton, with a broken leg, cut himself out of his seatbelt and climbed out of the driver's side window to help the other driver.
She was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered serious injuries.
Both the driver and Officer Knowlton were transported to Baystate Hospital. The are in stable condition, but remain in the hospital.
Criminal charges are currently pending. According to officials, the cause of the accident remains under investigation.
