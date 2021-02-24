Officer Knowlton recovering

(Photo courtesy: Northampton Police Department)

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Northampton Police provided an update on the officer that was hospitalized following a high-speed crash last month.

Officer Matthew Knowlton was injured after a crash on Route 66 on January 30th. He was hit by an oncoming vehicle going 70 mph in a 35 mph zone--the moment of  impact causing him to break his leg badly.

According to Northampton police, several cards and items of support from the community were delivered to Officer Knowlton on Tuesday.

officer knowlton 2

(Photo courtesy: Northampton Police Department)

They add that he has a very long recovery ahead of him but is in great spirits.

Officer Knowlton joined the Northampton police force roughly one year ago.

He would like to thank everyone for their well wishes and continued support.

