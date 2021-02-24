NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Northampton Police provided an update on the officer that was hospitalized following a high-speed crash last month.
Officer Matthew Knowlton was injured after a crash on Route 66 on January 30th. He was hit by an oncoming vehicle going 70 mph in a 35 mph zone--the moment of impact causing him to break his leg badly.
According to Northampton police, several cards and items of support from the community were delivered to Officer Knowlton on Tuesday.
They add that he has a very long recovery ahead of him but is in great spirits.
Officer Knowlton joined the Northampton police force roughly one year ago.
He would like to thank everyone for their well wishes and continued support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.