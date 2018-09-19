NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Search crews remain along the Mill River in Northampton where they are looking for a swimmer who went missing yesterday.
Several agencies remain on-hand, working to make sure that that swimmer is found safe.
"Right now, it's a search and rescue type operation," said Northampton Police Capt. John Cartledge.
On Tuesday evening, police responded to the Mill River, near the arts and industry building on Pine Street, after they received a call about unattended belongings.
"The items included a towel, car key, and some clothes," Cartledge noted.
Police said that the person associated with these items has not turned up.
Further investigation found that they belong to a woman currently living in Northampton.
Investigators said that her friends told them that she comes to swim at this spot often.
Crews from the Massachusetts State Police, Northampton Police, and Western Mass. Search and Rescue Team spent hours on Wednesday looking for the missing woman.
Northampton Police told Western Mass News that yesterday's rain made this water more dangerous.
"Right now, all the rivers are high from all the rain we've had. We just advise people to stay away until the levels go down. You know the current's very strong and once you get in there, it's really hard to get out," said Northampton Assistant Fire Chief Jon Davine.
We're told by a member of this search and recovery team that they're expecting to resume their efforts later Thursday morning, possibly as early as 8 or 8:30.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have the latest on-air and online.
