NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Northampton Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing teen.

Zoey Rane Lobello, 16, of Florence, was reported missing Saturday morning. She was last seen Saturday morning around 7:30 a.m. 

Lobello is 5’4 and 156 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green winter coat with white fur, gray sweatpants, black Nike sneakers, and carrying a yellow and blue backpack. She has brown hair with blonde highlights and brown eyes.

Northampton Police are unsure of Lobello’s whereabouts. They were able to ping her phone to several towns in the area.

Northampton Police are asking the public to call their department at (413) 587-1100 with any information.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.