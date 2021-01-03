NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Northampton Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing teen.
Zoey Rane Lobello, 16, of Florence, was reported missing Saturday morning. She was last seen Saturday morning around 7:30 a.m.
Lobello is 5’4 and 156 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green winter coat with white fur, gray sweatpants, black Nike sneakers, and carrying a yellow and blue backpack. She has brown hair with blonde highlights and brown eyes.
Northampton Police are unsure of Lobello’s whereabouts. They were able to ping her phone to several towns in the area.
Northampton Police are asking the public to call their department at (413) 587-1100 with any information.
