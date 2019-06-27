NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in one Hampshire County city is urging motorists to not drink and drive after making nearly a dozen OUI arrests this month.
Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper said that police responded to the area of 115 Island Road around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday for a reported crash involving a vehicle an a utility pole.
Officers arrived and found the female driver uninjured and standing outside the car.
After assessing the woman, speaking to witnesses, and checking the scene, the investigation found that the driver was texting at the time of the crash.
Kasper added that officers also detected "indicators of impairment from alcohol."
The driver, a 27-year-old Agawam woman, was arrested and charged with texting while driving, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and operating under the influence of liquor.
Police added that Wednesday's arrest marked the department's eleventh OUI arrest in the month of June and that three of those arrests came after crashes.
"Don’t drink and drive. Don’t text and drive. We want everyone to get home safely," Kasper noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.