NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Northampton Police Department is using new technology to track speeding drivers. Traffic recorders have been posted up around the city based on residents' requests for more speed monitoring.
The department is taking action after complaints of speeding in the city. They are now utilizing three traffic radar recorders to assist with speed enforcement in areas of concern.
“It’s speed, traffic count, dates and times where we know what times to enforce, as well as the lengths of vehicles,” said Northampton Police Officer Michael McLaughlin.
McLaughlin told Western Mass News that his department is addressing concerns brought to them by Northampton residents.
“A lot of our cut-through streets, a lot of residential streets where citizens do complain and either contact us or attend these meetings…There’s been times where people say vehicles are speeding, but after we set up the equipment, we find that is not the case,” McLaughlin noted.
After receiving complaints of speeding on Chestnut Street, a traffic recorder was set up for nine days in late November, but Northampton Police concluded the need for traffic enforcement in that area was low. The department counted over 10,000 vehicles in that time frame at an average speed of 27 miles per hour with only four percent of the cars qualified for speeding violations.
“We’re trying to utilize our resources more appropriately, so by setting up these radar recorders where we will know if there is a problem that actually exists and when the problems are occurring, we know what times the traffic enforcements would be more beneficial for the residents here,” McLaughlin added.
The recorders can store data for about seven to 10 days before it is taken back to Northampton’s Transportation and Parking Commission.
“That commission is made up of the director of the DPW, the chief herself, and members of the city council and citizens and traffic engineers from the city of Northampton,” McLaughlin explained.
In addition to speeding, McLaughlin said vehicle size also plays an important role in the radar’s analysis.
“Off of Route 9, where the industrial park is, we have no trucks zones, so often times, citizens complain about the big tractor trailer units going down, so even setting that up in those areas, we can get a better count of how many truckers are using those roads,” McLaughlin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.