NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Northampton Police are warning residents about several scam calls happening in the city.
Chief Jody Kasper said that on Wednesday, an elderly woman was convinced to pay someone $10,000 cash in a FedEx package in exchange for computer repairs.
While police were speaking with that woman, the department was able to make contact with FedEx and the driver was able to get the package off the truck just before it was to be delivered.
Meantime, Kasper added that a man called another elderly woman and claimed that her grandson was in an accident and she needed to buy hundreds of dollars worth of gift cards at CVS.
That woman called police after she bought the gift cards and officers were able to determine that it was a scam before she put the cards in the mail.
Police are warning people to take caution and contact police if you are asked sending money, gift cards, cashiers checks, or anything similar and don't provide any personal information by phone, email, or text to unknown people.
