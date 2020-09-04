NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're following developing news out of Northampton this morning.
The heavy police presence along a roadway in the Florence section of the city last night, was an investigation involving a woman struck by a vehicle her boyfriend was allegedly driving.
This according to authorities.
The boyfriend, has been identified by the Northwestern District Attorney's Office and the Northampton Police Department as Joseph Adams, 30, from Easthampton.
He has been arrested in connection to this incident.
He's faces several charges including:
- Assault and Battery by Means of a Dangerous Weapon (motor vehicle)
- Leaving the Scene of Personal Injury
- Misleading a Criminal Investigation
The DA's Office reports the 26-year-old woman, was transported to Cooley Dickinson Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers found her at the scene after being called to Florence Rd. for the pedestrian crash.
Adams was 'located' and authorities believe he is the suspected driver of the vehicle.
The vehicle which had front-end damage including a shattered winshield, police say, has been 'secured.'
When our crew arrived on-scene Thursday night we saw approximately 10 Northampton Police cruisers, including the department's Crime Scene Services unit, along Florence Road.
Some of those police units were seen lining the road, while others were seen near Ravenwold Greenhouses.
A K-9 unit was in the area.
Adams is being held on $10,000 bail and is expected to be arraigned today, Friday, September 4th.
Both State Police and Easthampton Police assisted Northampton with the investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
