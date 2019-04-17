NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Northampton Police are preparing for crowds this weekend with the annual Extravaganja festival taking place at the Three County Fairgrounds.
However, this year with recreational marijuana now being sold legally, the festival may have competition.
This Saturday is April 20 and with that comes Extravaganja event in Northampton.
Extravaganja, which is in its 28th year, is put on by students in the Cannabis Reform Coalition at UMass Amherst.
"So it is a weekend where students can come together to enjoy the legalization of marijuana throughout the country I guess and in Massachusetts," said UMass senior Ethan Karbassi.
The festival will run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and is a way for people to celebrate the cannabis culture.
"A lot of people are there enjoying themselves, there is a lot of music and festivities," Karbassi added.
There will be music and more than 80 food and vendors at the festival, but NETA, which is the first recreational marijuana shop to open in western Massachusetts, won't be there.
"NETA is not allowed to participate in Extravagnja. There are regulations that are those that we need to abide by the Cannabis Control Commission," said Leslie Laurie, western Mass. regional director for NETA.
Laurie told Western Mass News that the dispensary will be celebrating 4/20 their own way.
"What we are doing from 8 in the morning to 8 at night is having local restaurant and vendors to provide us food. We are actually releasing our cookbook. We have elevation oil, which is available for sale and if someone purchases our oil, we will be providing a cookbook on Saturday too," Laurie added.
As for Extravaganja, Northampton Police want to remind people about the traffic.
In a Facebook post, the department noted:
"Throughout the day there will be heavy traffic on Route 9 near the fairgrounds and in the downtown area in general. Please allow for extra time if travelling through this area. The event is scheduled from 11am through 5pm."
