NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Local protesters are demonstrating against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.
A protest in Northampton took place Monday.
This particular demonstration was organized by local teens and attended by hundreds of people marching from Sheldon Field to the Northampton Police Station.
A young group of voices were shouting to be heard.
These demonstrators are protesting the death of Floyd in Minneapolis, who died following an interaction with a police officer who held a knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes.
Organized by local teens, the demonstration was attended by people of all ages but especially younger folks with a message.
“Some police are treating people with different colored skin wrongly, and we want them to understand that what they're doing isn’t fair,” said 9-year-old Solange Loomis.
“If people can't come together and support that we need to believe in, then we can't stop things that need to stop,” another protester said.
Around the corner, messages of support are appearing in the downtown area like at Edward’s Church.
“To those who say, ‘Well, all lives matter,’ of course they do, but at this particular time in our history and for hundreds of years up to this particular time, black people have not been given the due accord, the treatment, we have abused our fellow citizens,” said Rev. Michael McSherry, senior minister of the church.
Even in Northampton, a community known for its inclusivity, local protesters said unity is needed for change to happen.
“Even though we live in such a great community, to stand together and show that, hey, we are here for you and everyone should have equal rights, and we should all be protected no matter the color of our skin,” said Natasha Kislyuk of Northampton.
