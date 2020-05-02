NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- In part of a nationwide rally for freedom, people gathered Saturday afternoon in Northampton to protest the closure of Massachusetts businesses in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The group met with counter-protesters.
Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered to show their concerns about the restrictions in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, while others gathered to show their support for a different message in favor of the stay-at-home advisory and current restrictions.
There were some tense moments near Damon Road as groups of people yelling at each other through their cars.
Many protesters gathered holding signs and wearing masks.
Chris Ryan, an organizer of the event, said that their message is clear.
“Freedom. Let's get back to work. Let's take care of each other. Let’s support our wartime president because this is a war. We are in an economic war,” Ryan said.
Others were supporting the current restrictions in place in Massachusetts and found it important to come out to speak their beliefs.
“I think it showed there are more people who care about individual safety and workers’ safety who want to pull together and protect each other than there are more than us, than the people coming down infecting each other and willingly let people die,” said Dana Goldblatt of Northampton.
The event was part of a nationwide rally for freedom, where people have been gathering all over the country to show their support for businesses reopening.
