NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The City of Northampton is asking for face-covering donations after receiving over 2,500 requests from residents.
This comes after a new order the city put in place last week, requiring face coverings where social distancing isn’t possible.
Many essential businesses, including Stop & Shop, are taking this face-covering order seriously.
They are requesting the public to wear a face-covering while inside, but not everyone has a face covering, including Northampton resident Molly Hurd.
"You’re not supposed to go in without a face mask. So we’re just going to maybe go home, and get some scarfs and wrap them around our faces," Hard said.
Hurd went to Stop & Shop to get groceries, but she didn’t go inside because of this sign.
The sign explains how the city’s order mandates employees and customers to wear facial mask-covering.
Hurd said she has a mask on the way.
“I listen to this podcast and they said they were selling face masks and that they were donating all of the proceeds to COVID-19 relief funds. So I went straight to them," Hurd explained.
Cooley Dickinson Hospital told Western Mass News they are working with the city to give out face coverings to those in need.
Hurd believes the city should give them out.
“I think that the city should probably do what it can to supply face masks for people, who can’t purchase their own," Hurd noted.
Those that wear face masks regularly believe this new order is important to have in place.
“I think that a lot of people don’t realize like the severity of it and are just saying oh, I’m going to go into the store quickly. Then just run in for a thing, but that running in can still spread. So I think its important to take those precautions no matter where you are," said Williamsburg resident Vanessa Coates-Cooney.
“You have to think of people that aren’t yourself. You have to think outside of yourself," said Williamsburg resident Adaline Coates-Cooney.
A face covering can be simple and homemade or it can be a surgical one.
For more information on how you can donate face coverings to Northampton, you can click here.
